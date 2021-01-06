Frost in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Mallorca.

Frost in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Mallorca.

06-01-2021@mateurigo/twitter

Palma is cold, wet and windy with a daytime high of 11 degrees falling to 5 overnight.

It’s 11 degrees and pouring rain in Calvia with strong northeasterly winds and a low of 3.

Campos is 10 degrees with heavy rain, 25 kilometre winds and a low of 3.

It’s a miserable windy day in Santa Margalida with a top temperature of 10 degrees, torrential rain and an overnight temperature of 4.

It’s raining in Soller too and 10 degrees with a low of 5, but at least the wind has dropped.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.

