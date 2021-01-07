The Ministry of Health is planning to ask nurses to work overtime to get help accelerate the Covid-19 vaccination process.

Healthcare Personnel in Minorca have already been asked to create vaccination teams and staff in Mallorca and Eivissa will be approached in the next few days. Vaccination teams have already been set up in Catalonia.

Hospital staff are working at full tilt as coronavirus infections rise and more people are being admitted to Covid wards and Intensive Care Units, but there’s a severe lack of available nurses. The situation is further aggravated by the fact that a number of Healthcare Professionals have contracted the virus and others have been quarantined because they’ve been in contact with someone who’s infected.

The Balearic Islands have already administered 56 percent of the vaccines received, but the Health Authorities are keen to speed up immunisations and the Medical Union, Simebal is demanding that the army be drafted in to help.

The Nursing Union, SATSE has warned that “Regional Governments have not reinforced nursing staff at Health Centres in order to be able to carry out the vaccination campaign with all the guarantees of efficacy, safety and agility against Covid-19 over the next few months.”