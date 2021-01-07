Palma Cathedral, Mallorca.

04-01-2021Humphrey Carter

Palma is wet and windy today but slightly warmer too with a daytime high of 12 degrees and an overnight low of 6 degrees.

It’s 12 degrees and raining in Calvia with a strong northeasterly wind and a low of 4.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Andratx.

Llucmajor is 10 degrees with heavy rain, strong winds and an overnight temperature of 5.

The rain’s on for the whole day in Muro and it’s very windy too with a daytime temperature of 9 degrees falling to 6 after dark.

It’s 9 degrees and pouring rain in Deya with 20 kilometre an hour northeasterly winds and a low of 4.

