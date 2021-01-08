Shoppers in the rain in Palma.

We are in for a cold, wet and miserable weekend in Mallorca, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

@TempsIB3 tweeted that the cold weather will continue until Monday and added a stunning photo of Puig Major which was taken by Àlex Díaz.

Friday is overcast with strong northeasterly winds, snow above 1,000 metres and highs of 12-13 degrees falling to 6-8 overnight.

Saturday will be dull and wet and very windy with occasional thunderstorms but it will be slightly warmer with daytime highs of 16-18 degrees falling to 7-8 after dark.

Aemet has activated a yellow warning for rough seas and 3 metre high waves for coastal areas of Serra de Tramuntana and the north-northeast of Mallorca.

Sunday will be another rainy day with strong westerly winds, thunder and lightning in some places and snow above 1,100 metres. It will be colder too with daytime highs of 13-15 degrees falling to 6-7 overnight.

