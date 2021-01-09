The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, stormy seas and high waves in Mallorca and Minorca with 20 millimetres of rainfall expected to fall in one hour.

A second yellow alert has been issued for stormy seas and high waves in Ibiza and Formentera.

Gale force northeasterly winds will batter the Balearic Islands, whipping up three-metre high waves in coastal areas of the Serra de Tramuntana, Andratx, southern, northern and northeastern areas of Mallorca and Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera.