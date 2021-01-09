It’s a partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with afternoon showers, a high of 13 and a low of 8 degrees.

Calvia is 14 degrees and dry in the morning but the mercury will drop to around 9 when the wind whips up and the rain comes on at midday; overnight it will be 6 degrees.

It’s 13 and sunny in Santanyi, but black clouds are hovering and showers are likely before the day is out; the low will be 5.

Muro is 14 and overcast with moderate winds, evening rain and a low of 6 degrees.

It’s a cold, wet and windy day in Banyalbufar with a top temperature of 13 dropping to 8 overnight.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.