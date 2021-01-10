Map of locations for The Mallorca Files

10-01-2021Mallorca Film Commission

The Mallorca Film Commission has created a map of locations where The Mallorca Files has been filmed.

The aim is to reinforce the promotional impact of the BBC series. The Mallorca Files' first series attracted some six million viewers, and the second series starts next month.

A thousand copies in Spanish and another thousand copies in English have been published. The map highlights diverse locations, such as the Tramuntana Mountains, the Caves of Drach, Pollensa and Sa Canova beach in Arta.

