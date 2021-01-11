Deya, Mallorca

Deya, currently with seven cases but with the highest cumulative incidence.

11-01-2021Teresa Ayuga

The health ministry's latest update of coronavirus cases in Mallorca's 53 municipalities indicates increases in 30, decreases in thirteen and no changes in ten.

In terms of the 14-day cumulative incidence of cases (per 100,000) up to January 5, Deya had the highest (1,296.6). This was followed by Santa Eugenia (1,089), Alcudia (943.6) and Binissalem (910.5).

The figures in brackets show changes since the last update, which was Friday, January 8.

Palma 3,842 (+86)
Calvia 440 (+75)
Marratxi 327 (+2)
Llucmajor 309 (+32)
Manacor 281 (+18)
Inca 251 (+3)
Alcudia 224 (+7)
Pollensa 201 (+24)
Sa Pobla 183 (+10)
Soller 113 (+7)
Felanitx 103 (+3)
Santa Margalida 87 (-6)
Santanyi 87 (+15)
Son Servera 78 (+2)
Binissalem 76 (-14)
Santa Maria 64 (-16)
Campos 63 (+2)
Capdepera 60 (no change)
Alaro 57 (+4)
Muro 57 (+2)
Arta 54 (-2)
Bunyola 48 (no change)
Andratx 47 (+5)
Sant Joan 47 (-2)
Montuiri 39 (+10)
Lloseta 37 (+1)
Sant Llorenç 35 (+2)
Sencelles 29 (-3)
Selva 27 (+2)
Sineu 24 (-1)
Consell 23 (-2)
Esporles 23 (-7)
Petra 21 (+1)
Vilafranca 21 (-9)
Santa Eugenia 19 (+3)
Llubi 18 (no change)
Puigpunyent 18 (+5)
Maria de la Salut 17 (+4)
Algaida 16 (-4)
Porreres 15 (+1)
Campanet 13 (+3)
Valldemossa 13 (+3)
Costitx 8 (+2)
Ses Salines 8 (+1)
Ariany 7 (no change)
Buger 7 (no change)
Deya 7 (no change)
Lloret de Vistalegre 5 (-1)
Mancor de la Vall 4 (-1)
Estellencs 2 (no change)
Banyalbufar 1 (no change)
Escorca 0 (no change)
Fornalutx 0 (no change)

