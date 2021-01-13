Road to Inca

20-03-2019Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Here are the latest road closures etc.. on Mallorca.

Alternate traffic on the Serra road (Ma- 10) on 12/1 and 13/1 from 08.00 to 18.00, and from km 108 to km 110 for the reconstruction tasks of the security barrier.

Alternate traffic on the old Inca road (Ma-13A) on 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15/1 from 07.00 to 19.00 and from km 16 to km 18 (both directions) due to the works of the new connection of the Ma-13 with the Industrial Estate of Son Llaüt.

