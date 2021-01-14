Carrer d'en Serra, Alcudia Old Town.

Carrer d'en Serra, Alcudia Old Town. archive photo.

14-01-2021Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with a cold northerly wind, and the daytime high of 14 degrees will fall to 3 after dark.

It’s 13 and mostly sunny in Calvia with moderate winds and a low of 5.

There’s plenty of winter sunshine in Ses Salines and it’s 15 degrees with virtually no wind and an overnight temperature of 4.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

Muro is 14 degrees and sunny with a southerly breeze and a low of 2.

Soller is mostly cloudy with occasional sunshine, a high of 13 and a low of 4 degrees.

Here’s how the weather is looking in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.