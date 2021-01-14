Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with a cold northerly wind, and the daytime high of 14 degrees will fall to 3 after dark.

It’s 13 and mostly sunny in Calvia with moderate winds and a low of 5.

There’s plenty of winter sunshine in Ses Salines and it’s 15 degrees with virtually no wind and an overnight temperature of 4.

Muro is 14 degrees and sunny with a southerly breeze and a low of 2.

Soller is mostly cloudy with occasional sunshine, a high of 13 and a low of 4 degrees.

Here’s how the weather is looking in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.