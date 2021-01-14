The Thursday report from the Balearic health ministry is 621 new positive cases, 314 in Mallorca, 256 in Ibiza, 48 in Minorca and three in Formentera. The test rate is 12.04% from 5,157 tests.

On hospital wards, there are thirteen fewer Covid patients in Mallorca, the number having come down by thirteen on Wednesday - the total is 302. In Ibiza there are ten more (48) and in Minorca two more (ten). There is one more Covid patient in intensive care in Mallorca (102). The numbers in Ibiza (nine) and Minorca (five) remain the same.

Forty more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 457 have recovered. Of what is now a total of 10,196 people being attended to by the health service, the figure for Mallorca is down - 7,789 as opposed to 7,893 on Wednesday.

The ministry has confirmed the deaths of four more people - the total since the start of the pandemic is 507.

There are increased numbers of active cases in 23 of Mallorca's 53 municipalities. Away from Mallorca, Ibiza (the municipality) has long had the second highest number in the Balearics as a whole. This is now 737. Santa Eulària des Riu (405) and Sant Antoni (342) have both risen quite sharply. (Figures in brackets show changes from Wednesday.)

Palma 4,109 (+130)

Calvia 512 (+17)

Marratxi 337 (+10)

Llucmajor 325 (+2)

Manacor 316 (+5)

Inca 289 (+6)

Alcudia 235 (+13)

Pollensa 220 (+3)

Sa Pobla 189 (+3)

Soller 117 (+1)

Felanitx 107 (+3)

Santanyi 102 (no change)

Santa Margalida 86 (no change)

Binissalem 76 (no change)

Capdepera 71 (+1)

Son Servera 69 (-1)

Campos 68 (+3)

Santa Maria 66 (-1)

Muro 64 (-1)

Arta 62 (+7)

Alaro 54 (no change)

Bunyola 51 (no change)

Andratx 49 (no change)

Sant Joan 45 (-1)

Montuiri 40 (+1)

Lloseta 38 (+1)

Esporles 35 (+5)

Sencelles 35 (+1)

Sant Llorenç 32 (-1)

Sineu 31 (+3)

Selva 28 (-1)

Petra 26 (+1)

Consell 23 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 20 (+1)

Vilafranca 20 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 19 (-1)

Algaida 17 (no change)

Llubi 17 (-1)

Porreres 16 (+2)

Puigpunyent 16 (-3)

Campanet 13 (no change)

Valldemossa 13 (no change)

Costitx 9 (no change)

Ses Salines 9 (no change)

Ariany 8 (no change)

Buger 6 (no change)

Deya 6 (-2)

Lloret de Vistalegre 6 (+1)

Mancor de la Vall 5 (no change)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Estellencs 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 1 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)