Spokesperson for the regional infectious diseases committee, Javier Arranz, said on Thursday that the number of positive cases was decreasing slowly in all of Mallorca's health areas.

While these health areas conform only in certain instances to municipalities, the Friday figures from the health ministry may just bear this out. There are decreases in 28 of the 53 municipalities (compared with Thursday). Increases in fourteen are relatively low.

Arranz also pointed to the rise in cases in Ibiza, and the Friday figures indicate, for example, that there is an increase of 90 in the Ibiza municipality (up to 827) and increases of 40 in Santa Eulària (445) and 23 in Sant Antoni (365).

Figures in brackets show changes from Thursday, January 14:

Palma 4,003 (-106)

Calvia 515 (+3)

Manacor 322 (+6)

Marratxi 321 (-16)

Llucmajor 310 (-15)

Inca 294 (+5)

Alcudia 230 (-5)

Pollensa 215 (-5)

Sa Pobla 189 (no change)

Soller 121 (+4)

Felanitx 100 (-7)

Santanyi 96 (-6)

Santa Margalida 82 (-4)

Binissalem 77 (+1)

Santa Maria 70 (+4)

Capdepera 69 (-2)

Son Servera 66 (-3)

Campos 63 (-5)

Arta 60 (-2)

Muro 60 (-4)

Alaro 51 (-3)

Bunyola 49 (-2)

Andratx 47 (-2)

Sant Joan 44 (-1)

Montuiri 40 (no change)

Lloseta 38 (no change)

Sencelles 36 (+1)

Esporles 35 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 34 (+2)

Sineu 33 (+2)

Selva 28 (no change)

Petra 26 (no change)

Consell 22 (-1)

Vilafranca 20 (no change)

Llubi 18 (+1)

Santa Eugenia 18 (-2)

Maria de la Salut 17 (-2)

Porreres 15 (-1)

Puigpunyent 15 (-1)

Valldemossa 15 (+2)

Algaida 14 (-3)

Campanet 12 (-1)

Ses Salines 10 (+1)

Costitx 8 (-1)

Mancor de la Vall 8 (+3)

Ariany 7 (-1)

Deya 6 (no change)

Buger 5 (-1)

Lloret de Vistalegre 3 (-3)

Estellencs 2 (+1)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 1 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)