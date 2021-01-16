The Inca Guardia Civil, with the support of other police forces, are looking for four minors sick with COVID-19 who on Friday night escaped from a juvenile centre in Santa Maria. The two girls and two boys were in quarantine due to their illness and escaped at 8:30 p.m.

The officers fear that they could infect the other young people they normally meet. The National Police has also been informed of the incident.

The investigators are currently searching parts of Palma and Inca, where there are suspicions that the four minors could be. So far, the search has not yielded results, but scores of officers are participating in the operation.