Huge crowds of people usually line the streets during the Sant Antoni celebrations in Manacor, but because of the coronavirus restrictions that won’t be happening this year, which means no bonfires, no race of the demons and no parade.

But all is not lost. Shops in the Municipality are determined to bring a little bit of joy to the streets, so they've decided to celebrate the biggest party of the year in a very different way, by decorating their shop windows with the theme of Sant Antoni.

The Sa Bresca candle shop in the centre of town has a fantastic Sant Antoni window display with a huge cardboard demon.

"We have been decorating our shop window for Sant Antoni for 16 years and we wanted to stay true to that tradition," said owner Joan Febrer.

There’s tons of Sant Antoni-related items available and Joan says "the paper flowers and flags have been very successful."

"A lot of people come from outside Manacor to buy Sant Antoni items and the masks have been really successful,” said Bàrbara Pont from Dimoni Shop.

Ca’n Roca pastry shop has cooked a little demon who’s sitting on boxes of ensaimades with a mask in his hand.

La Florista Avinguda has also gone all out for Sant Antoni with a huge display and Ca’n Garanya has put little Sant Antoni figures in the window.

Local residents were inspired by the shops and are also getting into the spirit of the holiday.

All over town the facades of private homes have been decorated with flowers and pictures of Sant Antoni and the Tau emblem is hanging from hundreds of balconies.