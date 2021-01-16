It’s a sunny Sunday in Palma with a high of 17 degrees but there’s an annoying, strong, cold northerly wind too so it will feel much cooler and overnight the temperature will plummet to 1.

Calvia is 16 degrees with lots of sunshine, moderate winds and a low of 7.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Es Camp de Mar.

It’s warm and sunny in Santanyi with a high of 17, a light breeze and an overnight low of 6.

Alcudia is 17 degrees and sunny with 45 kilometre northerly winds and a low of 7.

Valldemossa is also sunny but very windy and the daytime high of 13 will fall to 5 degrees after dark.