The Sunday report from the Balearic health ministry states 450 new positive cases of coronavirus - 271 in Mallorca, 151 in Ibiza, 25 in Minorca and three in Formentera. The test rate is 11.05%; there were 4,072 tests.

On hospital wards, there are 21 more Covid patients in Mallorca, a total of 334. In Ibiza the number has risen by nine to 68. There are nine patients in Minorca, the same figure as on Saturday. In intensive care units, there are three fewer Covid patients in Mallorca - 105 - one fewer in Ibiza (12) and no change in Minorca (five).

Eleven more patients have been discharged from hospital. Of people who were being monitored by primary care, a further 351 have recovered. The total number of people being attended to by the health service is down two to 10,477. In Mallorca, the number being attended to by primary care (excluding hospital cases, therefore) is down a further 81 to 7,511.

The ministry has confirmed one more death - the total is 511.

According to the separate report that the ministry provides (one that isn't updated each day), there have been 43,862 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic (the daily report states 45,112). There are 10,299 active cases (lower than the number from the daily report) and 33,097 recoveries.

Although the figures from this separate report aren't up to date, they are given here in order to provide an indication of the recovery rate - 75.5%.