29-06-2020Humphrey Carter

It’s a cloudy day in Palma with a high of 15 degrees, a light southerly wind and an overnight low of zero.

Calvia is 16 and overcast with some slivers of sunshine, a slight breeze and a low of 5 degrees.

The sun’s out in Ses Salines and it’s 16 degrees with a moderate southerly wind and a low of 5.

Pollensa is gorgeous today, with lots of sunshine, a high of 17 degrees, moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 5.

Soller is warm and sunny too with a top temperature of 16 degrees, moderate southerly winds and a low of 6.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.

