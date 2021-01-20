Healthcare Professional & Patient at Sant Joan de Déu in Palma.

19-01-2021HSJD

An extra 20 beds have been added at Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Palma to cope with the influx of coronavirus patients, according to the Ministry of Health.

At the moment 55 of the 58 beds for coronavirus patients are occupied and most of the patients admitted to the Coll d’en Rabassa Clinic are from Nursing Homes or other hospital centres.

446 people have been admitted to Covid wards in the Balearic Islands and there are 124 patients in the ICU.

In Nursing Homes, 112 residents are infected and around 100 have been hospitalised. 103 Healthcare Professionals have also tested positive for Covid-19.

236 residents from Nursing Homes in the Balearic Islands have died from coronavirus since the pandemic began.

