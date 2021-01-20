Medical staff under pressure,

07-01-2021Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

On Wednesday, the Balearic health ministry reported another ten Covid deaths, which increase the total since the start of the pandemic to 538.

The Wednesday report indicates 770 new positive cases - 303 in Mallorca, 402 in Ibiza, 53 in Minorca and twelve in Formentera. The test rate has risen to 10.48%; there were 7,347 tests.

On hospital wards in Mallorca there are twenty fewer patients (down to 330). The number in Ibiza has risen by eight to 95. In Minorca there is an increase of three to twelve. There are three more Covid patients in intensive care in Ibiza (sixteen in all). In Mallorca there are 106 (one fewer) and in Minorca three (also one fewer).

Forty-three patients have been discharged from hospital, and a further 572 have recovered. The number of people in Mallorca being attended by primary care is down by 241 to 7,115.

