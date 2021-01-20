End of the line for parks.

Children´s play areas on Pollensa beach.

20-01-2021

The Pollensa council will have to remove the children´s play areas and picnic spot benches from Puerto Pollensa beach after a ruling from the Coastal Department. The council are said to be furious and have called for a re-think.

The Coastal Department made the decision after a report from the local ministry for the Environment. They say that the play areas and picnic spots could easily be moved away from the beach to another area.

Legislation says that only facilities which can´t be built in other areas are allowed to be constructed on the beach.

