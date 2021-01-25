The Room Mate designer hotel chain is expanding in the Balearic Islands, despite the pandemic.

A brand new Rom Mate Ángel will open in Ibiza Town in May with 228 rooms, a swimming pool, spa, piano bar, restaurant-club and event room.

It’s right in the centre, where the historic Hotel El Puerto used to be and has a terrace with stunning views of the old town.

Roome Mate Founder Kike Sarasola is excited about the new project, which complements the opening of Room Mate Olivia in Magaluf, next summer.

"As an Ambassador of the island, it’s a dream for me to finally have a hotel in Ibiza,” said Sarasola. “Hotel El Puerto has been a reference point for locals and visitors for years and this summer me and my friends José Manuel and Germán from Cuarto Interior are turning it into a new meeting point for everyone who loves the White Island. It's named Hotel Ángel as a tribute to Ángel Nieto, who’s been a such an icon for our country and for me.”

Room Mate is also opening a piano bar and a restaurant-club in Ibiza, which are both designed by Cuarto Interior.

“The chain continues to innovate and create new lines of business with the aim of discovering and new hotel concepts,” said Sarasola.

New brand

Last year, Room Mate Hotels launched its new Room Mate Beach Hotels brand, but the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to open Room Mate Olivia in Magalluf which is owned by the US fund HPI, a subsidiary of Blackstone.

HPI splashed out 23 million euros to convert Calvia Dreams and Barracuda hotels into the new 4-star Room Mate Olivia complex in Magalluf, which has 391 rooms.

The opening of these two new establishments in strategic points of the Balearic Islands comes at a particularly delicate time for the Sector, when almost the entire Hotel Sector is closed because of the health crisis.

The Government initially indicated that the 2021 tourist season would begin at Easter, but given the current incidence rates in Mallorca, Ibiza and in emitting markets, it's likely to be delayed until June at the earliest, although just a few days ago the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez warned that tourism may not return until after the summer.