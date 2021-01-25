Intensive care, Mallorca

No change to the number of intensive care patients in Mallorca.

25-01-2021Miquel À. Cañellas

The Monday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 193 new positive cases and a test rate of 4.45% from 4,337 tests. On Sunday there were 434 new cases from 4,582 tests and with a rate of 9.47%.

Of the 193, 156 are in Mallorca, 35 in Ibiza, two in Minorca and none in Formentera. Account has to be taken of the fact that only urgent tests are carried out in Ibiza on a Sunday. The Sunday report from the ministry stated 215 new cases in Ibiza (189 in Mallorca).

Covid-19 graphic of new cases on the Balearic Islands

On the wards, there are eight more Covid patients in Mallorca, taking the total to 317. In Ibiza, the number is up by ten to 136 and in Minorca by five to 23. There are no changes to the numbers of Covid patients in intensive care in Mallorca and Ibiza (104 and 17), but there is one more patient in Minorca - up to six.

Ten more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 432 people have recovered. The ministry has confirmed four more deaths. The total since the start of the pandemic is 557.

