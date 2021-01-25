Book tickets and check-in online to avoid queues, when possible

Respect social distancing during luggage drop-off, security checks, boarding and baggage claim

Fewer passengers may be allowed on board and you might be asked to sit at a distance from passengers who are not part of your household.

When social distancing is difficult to ensure, you might be asked to wear face masks

Food, beverages and other goods may not be available on board

Transport companies may install protective barriers, for example between passengers and a coach driver. You may be asked to board through the back door

Drivers should open doors automatically at every stop, so passengers don’t have to touch buttons or handles

Stations, ports and airports should guarantee regular cleaning and disinfection and provide sanitising/disinfecting products, including on board

There should be appropriate ventilation on all transport