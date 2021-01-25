10 European Commission recommendations for travelling safely in coronavirus times.
-
Book tickets and check-in online to avoid queues, when possible
-
Respect social distancing during luggage drop-off, security checks, boarding and baggage claim
-
Fewer passengers may be allowed on board and you might be asked to sit at a distance from passengers who are not part of your household.
-
When social distancing is difficult to ensure, you might be asked to wear face masks
-
Food, beverages and other goods may not be available on board
-
Transport companies may install protective barriers, for example between passengers and a coach driver. You may be asked to board through the back door
-
Drivers should open doors automatically at every stop, so passengers don’t have to touch buttons or handles
-
Stations, ports and airports should guarantee regular cleaning and disinfection and provide sanitising/disinfecting products, including on board
-
There should be appropriate ventilation on all transport
-
Passengers can choose between refund or rerouting for cancelled tickets. If the transport company offers a voucher, you still have the right to ask for a refund
Currently there are no comments.