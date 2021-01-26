Mallorca.

Mallorca.

24-01-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma with a high of 14 degrees, a light southerly wind and a low of 7.

Andratx is 15 with lots of sunshine, afternoon clouds and an overnight low of 6 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Paguera.

There’s sunshine and clouds in Santanyi with a top temperature of 14 degrees, virtually no wind at all and a low of 5.

Selva is gorgeous today with lots of sunshine and the daytime high of 15 degrees will fall to 6 after dark.

The sun’s out in Soller and it’s 15 degrees with evening clouds and a low of 6.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.