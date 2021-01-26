AENA’s solar park at Son Bonet aerodrome, which is part of AENA’s Climate Action Plan and is costing 13.4 million euros, will be operational by the second half of 2026.

The project is on display along with all of its technical data, to obtain administrative authorisation, the declaration of the strategic industrial project and the environmental impact assessment.

The 19.4MW photovoltaic plant will be located to the east of Son Bonet aerodrome and and will be one of the largest photovoltaic plants in the Balearic Islands, after the 22MV Endesa plant in Llucmajor.

“Part of the area will still be available for residents to use for sports and walking,” said AENA.

"The Solar park will generate around 40% of the renewable energy currently consumed by Son Sant Joan and Son Bonet airports, which is equivalent to the consumption of around 9,000 homes in Mallorca for a whole year and will reduce CO2 emissions by 8,000 tons."

Once the photovoltaic modules are in operation the energy will go to the Son Orlandis electrical substation.

AENA has several Climate Action Plan projects on the go, including implementing energy efficiency measures to reduce electricity consumption, working on reducing fuel emissions in collaboration with third parties and increasing grid self-sufficiency from renewable sources through the Photovoltaic Plan.

AENA is committed to achieving Airport Carbon of ACI EU accreditation and zero net emissions at all centres by 2040.

Renewable Energy Development

Over the last two years AENA has renovated the facilities and services at Palma Airport and is now focusing on boosting renewable energy and making airports more sustainable.