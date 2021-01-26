Llinàs Estate-les Planes hiking access.

24-01-2021Ultima Hora

The access point between the Llinàs Estate and les Planes in Pollensa has been reopened.

The owner of the estate put a security chain on the opening at the weekend because the number of hikers crossing his property has skyrocketed in the last month, according to Pollensa Mayor Tomeu Cifre, who says that the property has been "overwhelmed by overcrowding.”

Critics denounced the closure of the hiking route which is part of the Municipal Catalogue of Ways of Pollensa and are demanding that the City Council launch an investigation.

Priorities

There were massive traffic jams in the Serra de Tramuntana in the first week of January when hikers flocked to the Serra de Tramuntana to see the snow.

A special WhatsApp group was created to report traffic problems and overcrowding in the area and the Conselleria d'Administracions Públiques promised to convene a meeting to initiate a protocol against overcrowding in the area, but that hasn’t materialised.

