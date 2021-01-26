The President of the Majorcan Hoteliers Federation, Maria Frontera., told the Bulletin this afternoon that she would like nothing better than to see British tourists back on their favourite holiday island.

"We miss you, and we want to see you again as soon as possible," she said. Frontera said that everything would be in place so that British tourists could enjoy a safe holiday on the island. "The tourist industry will be working night and day to ensure that everything is ready for you and the island looks its best...."

"We must be hopeful, we have the vaccine and let us hope that we can win the battle against the pandemic."

The President of the Hotel Federation urged the Balearic government to scrap the highly controversial tourist tax for this summer