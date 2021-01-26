The President of the Majorcan Hoteliers Federation, Maria Frontera., told the Bulletin this afternoon that she would like nothing better than to see British tourists back on their favourite holiday island.
"We miss you, and we want to see you again as soon as possible," she said. Frontera said that everything would be in place so that British tourists could enjoy a safe holiday on the island. "The tourist industry will be working night and day to ensure that everything is ready for you and the island looks its best...."
"We must be hopeful, we have the vaccine and let us hope that we can win the battle against the pandemic."
The President of the Hotel Federation urged the Balearic government to scrap the highly controversial tourist tax for this summer
John / Hace 34 minutes
18 months ago the graffiti was anti tourism now you want us back. Its not the tourists you want its our money!
Andy / Hace about 1 hour
There is so Much Contradictory and confusing info coming from All the Governments and the lack of real serious interest in getting the tourists back there are many other places to go on Holiday besides Mallorca , This will take serious effort to get the situation back to Normal and actually don't see it happing for a LONG TIME !
Colin Allcars / Hace about 1 hour
There is certainly a lot of new grafitti to ‘welcome’ visitors should they decide to return, which is debatable given the EU’s attitude.
Stan / Hace about 2 hours
Get the Island virus-free and everyone to wear a Mask, or Tourists will not return.
JR / Hace about 2 hours
I wonder if the sewage on the beaches is also ready and waiting?