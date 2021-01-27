It’s a lovely sunny day in Palma with a high of 20 degrees, a light southerly breeze and a low of 12.

Estellencs is 19 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with moderate winds throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 11 degrees.

There’s morning sunshine and light-moderate winds in Ses Salines but fog will roll in at lunchtime to spoil the day and the mercury will drop from 19 degrees to 10 after dark.

Muro is glorious, warm and sunny with a high of 23 degrees, a moderate southerly wind and a low of 8.

Here's a look at the weather in real time from our webcan in Son Serra de Marina.

And it’s 19 in Deya with lots of sunshine, light winds and a low of 9 degrees.