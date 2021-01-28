Twice a year, when the sun passes through the main rose window of Palma Cathedral it projects an explosion of colour on the inner wall of the main façade.

It's called the ‘Festa de la Llum’ and it will happen on February 2, the Festival of the Candlemas.

Thousands of people usually get up at the crack of dawn to watch this phenomenal event at the Cathedral, but that’s impossible this year because of the Covid restrictions currently in place in Palma, so the it's being broadcast live on the Cathedral's website and social networks.

The ‘Festa de la Llum’ was also streamed live in November, because of the pandemic.