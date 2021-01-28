Melicotó Gastronomy Map of Mallorca.

Melicotó Gastronomy Map of Mallorca.

28-01-2021@melicotostyle/twitter

The three things that foreign tourists weigh up when they’re deciding whether or not to spend their holidays in Spain are gastronomy, climate and price, according to a new study.

Each region or community of Spain is known for its traditional dishes, cultural heritage and undeniable value and the Balearic Islands offer all three in abundance.

Mallorca’s reputation for fantastic gastronomy is growing worldwide, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced producers to target new markets.

Mallorca's soul is forged via the palate and Melicotó, the brand that exudes the pure essence of Mallorca, is paying homage to the Island's gastronomy.

A map showing where all the essential delicacies of Mallorca can be found has gone viral on social media websites, so take a look, because you might just be missing something fabulous!

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.