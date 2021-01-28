The Thursday report from the Balearic health ministry shows a fall of 179 in the number of new positive cases of coronavirus. There were 518 on Wednesday, whereas there are 339 on Thursday. Of the 339, there are 146 in Mallorca, 172 in Ibiza, 20 in Minorca and one in Formentera. The test rate, based on 5,494 tests, is down to 6.17%. On Wednesday, the rate was 9.08% from 5,704 tests.

On hospital wards, there are two more Covid patients in Mallorca (267), six more in Ibiza (150) and one more in Minorca (20). The number of intensive care patients in Mallorca has fallen by five to 104, risen by two in Ibiza (22) and remained the same in Minorca (seven).

Thirty-six more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 579 who were being attended to by primary care have recovered. In Mallorca, the primary care number has fallen once again - by 244 to 5,627 - but the number has increased in Ibiza by 91 to 3,722 and in Minorca by 18 to 489. In Formentera, the number is down one to 158.

The ministry has confirmed the deaths of eight more people. The total is now 579.