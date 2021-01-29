It was warmer in Mallorca on Friday than it had been on Thursday, and new records for January were set at six Aemet weather stations on the island. The highest temperature was 26.8C at the Son Servera weather station. This beat a previous record from 2018 of 24.6C.

Capdepera recorded 25.9C, Porreres 24.9C, Sa Pobla 24.8C, Manacor 24.6C and Muro 24.1C.

On Thursday there were records at the weather stations in Puerto Pollensa (24.8C), Arta (23.6C), Lluc (23C), Colonia Sant Pere (22.8C) and Banyalbufar (21C).

Storm Justine will bring an end to the high temperatures. Wind directions will shift from southerly to northerly and there are yellow alerts for wind and coastal conditions. Even so, the temperatures should still be reasonable - up to 20C is expected on Saturday.