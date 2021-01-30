"The lack of serious government support for the hospitality industry and the arts, will never take away our energy and passion to be creative and ensure that the House of Son Amar will once again, even in 2021, be the entertainment centre of Mallorca," said owner Margaret Whittaker this morning after announcing that they had been forced to part with their staff.

The move is a serious blow for Mallorca and clearly underlines the difficult decisions which local busiesses are being forced to make at the moment as a result of the challenging economic conditions.

Margaret Whittaker OBE, and founder of Slimming World, has invested millions of euros over the years in Son Amar and she still has ambitious projects for the entertainment centre in Bunyola. However, the lack of a tourist season in 2020 and unfavourable forecasts for this year has forced her to make a decision which she never really wanted to make...parting with her staff for now.

The announcement fom Son Amar comes after the Chief Executive of the Melia Hotel Group, Gabriel Excarrer, said that Spain wouldn´t be able to survive without another tourist season. He called on the government to produce a roadmap for the future which would allow safe holiday travel.

At the moment unemployment in the Balearics stands at 110,000 people, one of the highest on record.