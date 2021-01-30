The emergency services called on the public to stay away from mounrtain areas this weekend after winds of up to 70kmh were forecast by the Palma Met Office.

Este fin de semana nos afecta la #BorrascaJustine. Si teníais pensado ir de excursión por la Serra de Tramuntana, mejor dejadlo para otro día ya que se esperan rachas máximas de 80 km/h. Responsabilidad y precaución 🙏 — Emergències 112 Illes Balears (@Emergencies_112) January 29, 2021

Already in Mallorca this morning the high winds were starting to cause havoc. The unsettled and cold weather comes after Majorca had been enjoying almost spring-like weather over the last three days.

Hiking is a popular past-time at the moment with thousands of people heading for the hills at the weekend.