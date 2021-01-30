View from Fornalutx of the Tramuntana mountains

View from Fornalutx of the Tramuntana mountains.

30-01-2021Julián Serrano

The emergency services called on the public to stay away from mounrtain areas this weekend after winds of up to 70kmh were forecast by the Palma Met Office.

Already in Mallorca this morning the high winds were starting to cause havoc. The unsettled and cold weather comes after Majorca had been enjoying almost spring-like weather over the last three days.

Hiking is a popular past-time at the moment with thousands of people heading for the hills at the weekend.

