On Saturday, the regional health ministry reported 290 new positive cases (110 fewer than on Friday) and a test rate of 5.62% based on 5,160 tests (946 more tests than were reported on Friday). In Mallorca there are 135 new cases, in Ibiza 134, in Minorca 18 and in Formentera three.

On hospital wards, there are fourteen fewer Covid patients in Mallorca (252) and nine fewer in Ibiza (145). The seventeen patients in Minorca represent no change. The number of intensive care unit patients in Mallorca has risen by two to 108. In Ibiza there are 21 patients (one more) and in Minorca eight (also one more).

Primary care is currently attending to 5,178 people in Mallorca, to 3,687 in Ibiza, to 371 in Minorca and to 168 in Formentera. A week ago, the number in Mallorca was 6,491.

Almost one thousand more people have recovered, 904 of whom were being attended to by primary care and 58 of whom were in hospital.

The ministry has confirmed seven more deaths. The total is now 592.

There are seven municipalities with increased numbers of active cases, these increases being minor. There are decreases in thirty and no changes in sixteen.

In Ibiza, it may be that the island has hit the peak of infection. Active cases in Ibiza itself are down by eleven to 1,246, in Santa Eulària by four to 591 and in Sant Antoni by 17 to 426. However, in Sant Josep there are nine more cases (397).

Figures in brackets show changes compared with Thursday, January 28.

Palma 2,623 (-108)

Calvia 286 (-22)

Manacor 282 (-18)

Marratxi 232 (-3)

Inca 198 (-13)

Sa Pobla 141 (-1)

Llucmajor 138 (-7)

Alcudia 125 (-2)

Pollensa 121 (-7)

Soller 97 (+4)

Felanitx 71 (-7)

Santanyi 71 (-4)

Binissalem 51 (-1)

Santa Margalida 51 (-4)

Son Servera 51 (-2)

Santa Maria 49 (-3)

Campos 47 (-4)

Muro 47 (no change)

Capdepera 35 (-2)

Lloseta 35 (-8)

Esporles 33 (-3)

Andratx 32 (no change)

Bunyola 32 (no change)

Alaro 29 (+1)

Arta 28 (+2)

Sant Llorenç 28 (-3)

Consell 22 (-2)

Porreres 20 (no change)

Selva 20 (-3)

Algaida 16 (+1)

Sineu 15 (-1)

Petra 14 (-1)

Sencelles 13 (-2)

Vilafranca 13 (-1)

Llubi 12 (-2)

Santa Eugenia 11 (+1)

Ses Salines 10 (no change)

Montuiri 9 (+1)

Puigpunyent 8 (no change)

Sant Joan 8 (-2)

Valldemossa 8 (no change)

Buger 7 (no change)

Campanet 6 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 5 (+1)

Costitx 4 (-2)

Maria de la Salut 4 (no change)

Ariany 3 (-2)

Banyalbufar 3 (no change)

Deya 2 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 2 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Estellencs 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)