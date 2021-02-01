Francisca Cerdà, Pollensa councillor, explaining that she has been vaccinated

Francisca Cerdà with Mayor Tomeu Cifre (centre).

01-02-2021Elena Ballestero

Francisca Cerdà, a deputy mayor in Pollensa and the councillor for social welfare, admitted at a Monday press conference that she has been vaccinated against Covid. Cerdà, a member of Tots per Pollença, the party of Mayor Tomeu Cifre, explained that she was on the list of people to be vaccinated at the municipal care home for the elderly that had been authorised by the health service.

Cerdà said that she has received two doses and had been vaccinated along with residents and employees. In all, 61 people have been vaccinated - 28 residents, sixteen essential workers and seventeen non-essential workers. Among this latter group are maintenance workers and hairdressers.

Cifre, who stressed that he had not been vaccinated, stated that there had been no favourable treatment. "No one has jumped the queue."

