On Tuesday, February 2 a section is closed on the Inca road (Ma- 13) from the night of 3/2 from 21.00 to the morning of 4/2 at 07.00, and from km 12 to km 17 (both directions), for the works of the new project link with the Son Llaüt Industrial Estate.

⚠️‼️ TRAM TANCAT a la ctra. d'Inca (Ma- 13) la nit de dia 3/2 des de les 21h fins el matí de dia 4/2 a les 7h, i del km 12 al km 17 (ambdós sentits), per les obres del projecte de nou enllaç amb el Polígon de Son Llaüt.



https://t.co/JKKiY80JVP pic.twitter.com/iGSsFX3XCF — Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) February 1, 2021

Also lanes the left and right lanes are cut alternately at Manacor road (Ma- 15) from Tuesday February 2 until Friday February 5 from 07.00 to 18.00, and from km 46 to km 47 (direction Palma), for painting work on road markings.

Still taking place on the left lane of the motorway (Ma-1) on the evenings of Monday February 1 and Tuesday February 2 from 23.00 to 07.00, and from km 6.5 to km 7.5 (direction Andratx), for security barrier repair work.

Ja està en vigor la reducció de velocitat a 8⃣0⃣ km/h a la Via Cintura de #Palma, amb aquesta mesura seguim el model d'altres ciutats espanyoles i europees.

🚗Circulant més lent, tot flueix millor. #A80perlaViadeCintura pic.twitter.com/VXN1hL8O92 — Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) February 1, 2021

Don't forget the new speed limit on the Via de Cintura (motorway) is now 80 km/h.