Clousure of roads due to repair work between Consell and Santa Maria due to work on the Inca motorway in this file photo.

On Tuesday, February 2 a section is closed on the Inca road (Ma- 13) from the night of 3/2 from 21.00 to the morning of 4/2 at 07.00, and from km 12 to km 17 (both directions), for the works of the new project link with the Son Llaüt Industrial Estate.

Also lanes the left and right lanes are cut alternately at Manacor road (Ma- 15) from Tuesday February 2 until Friday February 5 from 07.00 to 18.00, and from km 46 to km 47 (direction Palma), for painting work on road markings.

Still taking place on the left lane of the motorway (Ma-1) on the evenings of Monday February 1 and Tuesday February 2 from 23.00 to 07.00, and from km 6.5 to km 7.5 (direction Andratx), for security barrier repair work.

Don't forget the new speed limit on the Via de Cintura (motorway) is now 80 km/h.

