Opposition parties on the Pollensa council were calling on Mayor, Tomeu Cifre, and Welfare councillor Francisca Cerdà to quit after she was accused of queue jumping to get the Covid vaccine. She has already had the two jabs.

Unidas Podemos, Alternativa per Pollença and Junts Avançam, the three opposition groups, called on the Mayor to stand down for allegedly covering up Cerdà's "double jab" and for the councillor herself for allegedly breaking the vaccine protocol.

The opposition groups also charged that the ruling council had spent 4,000 euros on PCR tests, "money they should pay back...."

As we reported on Bulletin online yesterday, Cerdà, explained at a press conference on Monday that she was on the list of people to be vaccinated at the municipal care home for the elderly that had been authorised by the health service.