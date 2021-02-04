Passengers at airport check-in

Under two million foreign tourists in 2020.

04-02-2021Efe

In 2020, the Balearics received 1.72 million foreign tourists. The decline was 87.4%, there having been 13.6 million in 2019. The number of tourists last year was comparable with that of the late 1960s.

Figures from the National Statistics Institute's Egatur survey show that foreign tourist spending was down 87.6% - from 14,843 million euros in 2019 to 1,837 million. Average spending per tourist was down by 1.7% to 1,067 euros.

The 1.72 million foreign tourists in the Balearics placed the region fifth. Catalonia had 3.88 million, the Canaries 3.79 million, Andalusia 2.7 million and Valencia 2.55 million.

In normal years, the Balearics rank second behind Catalonia in terms of the numbers of foreign tourists. That the Balearics fell to fifth is an indicator of the fact the pandemic affected the islands more than any of the other main tourist regions of Spain.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.