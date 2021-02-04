In 2020, the Balearics received 1.72 million foreign tourists. The decline was 87.4%, there having been 13.6 million in 2019. The number of tourists last year was comparable with that of the late 1960s.

Figures from the National Statistics Institute's Egatur survey show that foreign tourist spending was down 87.6% - from 14,843 million euros in 2019 to 1,837 million. Average spending per tourist was down by 1.7% to 1,067 euros.

The 1.72 million foreign tourists in the Balearics placed the region fifth. Catalonia had 3.88 million, the Canaries 3.79 million, Andalusia 2.7 million and Valencia 2.55 million.

In normal years, the Balearics rank second behind Catalonia in terms of the numbers of foreign tourists. That the Balearics fell to fifth is an indicator of the fact the pandemic affected the islands more than any of the other main tourist regions of Spain.