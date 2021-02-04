Vaccination across Balearics.

04-02-2021FAROOQ KHAN

Five people, who all live in a Montuiri nursing home, have tested positive for Covid-19 eventhough they had received the vaccine.

The Balearic Ministry for Health said this morning that the five had received both vaccine jabs two weeks ago and despite not having any symptons they had all tested postive for Covid-19.

A health department spokesperson said that the main purpose of the vaccine was to reduce the full impact of Covid but they have launched a full investigation.

The Balearic government wants to vaccinate the whole population before the summer.

Rich / Hace about 5 hours

I hope these proposed covid passports are going to be free as it looks like "they aint gunna be worth a carrot'.

