Miguel Cardona.

06-02-2021

He has a Mallorcan name and he has been charged with overseeing the all important U.S. education system. Miguel Cardona´s family tree goes through Puerto Rico to Cuba and then to Mallorca.

Cardona´s ancestors, of Jewish origin, left the island in 1391, to escape persecution. But the link with the island doesn´t stop there; his father came to the island in 2018 as he retraced his family roots.

Who would have thought that a small island in the middle of the Mediterranean would one-day have historic links with the White House!

