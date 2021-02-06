Protest against removal of children's playgrounds in Puerto Pollensa, Mallorca

The poster stressing that the protest is by car.

06-02-2021

A group of mothers have organised a protest against the removal of children's playgrounds on beaches in Puerto Pollensa. The protest, which has been authorised by the national government delegation, will be in vehicles only and not on foot. It is scheduled for 11.30am on Sunday (February 7).

The poster for the protest says that the Costas Authority has turned down Pollensa town hall's request to maintain the playgrounds, the wooden ramps for wheelchair users and the Llenaire picnic area as well as the request for a public toilet in this area.

