Quite blowy this morning, temperatures being kept down by predominantly northwesterly breezes. Calmer by the afternoon, with the wind switching direction to southwesterly and picking up again overnight. There are yellow alerts for coastal conditions in the south and east of the island for Monday.

Generally fine today with some sunny spells.

Forecast highs:

Alcudia 16C

Andratx 16C

Calvia 15C

Deya 13C

Palma 15C

Pollensa 15C

Sant Llorenç 16C

Santanyi 16C