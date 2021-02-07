The Sunday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 136 new positive cases and a test rate of 4.03% from 3,374 tests. Mallorca has 79 of these cases, Ibiza 52 and Minorca five.

The number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca has risen again following five days when there was a decrease of 85. There are nine more patients - a total of 188. In Ibiza there are 116 patients, one fewer than on Saturday. In Minorca there are thirteen - the number has remained the same since Friday.

There are two fewer patients in intensive care in Ibiza (down to 23). Otherwise, the numbers are unchanged - 95 in Mallorca and seven in Minorca.

Twelve more patients have left hospital and a further 478 people who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. The total number of active cases in the Balearics is now below 7,000 - 6,936, a fall of 421 compared with Saturday. Primary care in Mallorca is now monitoring 3,310 people, 222 fewer than yesterday.

The ministry reports no more deaths. The total since the start of the pandemic remains 628.