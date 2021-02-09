Calvia Coast, Mallorca.

08-02-2021Michel

Palma is 16 degrees and wet with winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour, some afternoon sunshine and a low of 11.

Andratx is 18 with extremely strong winds, thunderstorms, occasional sunshine and a low of 9 degrees.

It’s a miserable morning in Santanyi with heavy rain and thunderstorms and 50 kilometre an hour winds, but the sun will come out in the afternoon bringing a high of 18 degrees and an overnight low of 6.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Portocolom.

Alcudia is very stormy and extremely blustery, with a high of 18 and a low of 9.

And it’s a chilly 14 degrees in Valldemossa with heavy rain and thunderstorms, very strong winds and a low of 6.

