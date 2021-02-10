Easter procession, Palma, Mallorca

There were no processions for Easter 2020.

11-04-2019Pere Bota

The Bishop of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltuvall, has yet to make a decision on the staging of the Easter processions. It is understood that the decision is being delayed as long as possible in order to see if there are relaxations of restrictions.

The Association of Brotherhoods believes that the processions will be cancelled. Despite the improvement in coronavirus data in Mallorca, it is felt that there will not be sufficient time to organise the processions. A meeting between the brotherhoods and the Bishopric is due to take place in order to discuss what will happen at Easter, but no date has been set for this meeting.

As processions in Seville and Valencia have already been called off, the brotherhoods are more or less taking for granted that this will also be the case in Mallorca. Francesc Conesa, the Bishop of Minorca, has meanwhile announced that there will be no processions.

As last year, there will be adjustments to the holding of services, which will be streamed or broadcast live on television. Under the restrictions as they stand, the maximum capacity for places of worship is thirty per cent.

Easter Sunday is April 4. Processions for Holy Week would normally start on Palm Sunday, which is March 28.

