Palma, Mallorca.

Palma, Mallorca. archive photo.

10-02-2021Wendy Wighton Urquhart

At last the wind has dropped to a light breeze in Palma and its a lovely sunny day with a high of 19 falling to a chilly 4 degrees after dark.

Calvia is 18 and sunny with almost no wind at all and an overnight temperature of 7 degrees.

It’s a nice day in Felanitx with lots of sunshine, a top temperature of 20 degrees, moderate winds and a low of 8.

Muro is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 19 degrees with a soft breeze and a low of 5.

And it’s 19 degrees and sunny in Soller with a light wind and an overnight temperature of 6.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

Here’s how the weather is looking in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.

