A French tourist has been fined 630 euros for assaulting two paramedics in Magalluf in 2019.

The defendant pleaded guilty via videoconference to one count of assault and two minor injuries and was ordered to pay compensation to the two injured paramedics.

Unconscious

In the early hours of the morning on July 27, 2019, Medical technicians received a call telling them that a boy was lying unconscious in the middle of the street in Magalluf. There was no response from the defendant when they found him at the scene so they decided to take him to Son Espases Hospital.

On the way, the tourist regained consciousness and gestured that he was going to vomit, but when the paramedic tried to give him a sick bag he hit her on the neck. She alerted her co-worker who was driving the ambulance who stopped the vehicle in order to help her.

The defendant then punched him in the chest and hit the other paramedic. They called the Coordination Centre for help who deployed Calvia Local Police Officers to the scene and the French tourist was arrested.

The Prosecutor's Office originally requested that the defendant be jailed for 18 months but later agreed to a fine plus compensation for the injured paramedics.