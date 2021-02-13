Palma police have arrested seven people who are accused of robbing luxury flats in Palma forcing owners to handover valuables and cash.
The gang, who according to police are extremely dangerous, had access to the keys of the targeted apartments thanks to a building company which had been employed to carry out construction work and repairs.
Armed police wearing specialised protection suits and shields raided an apartment where the men were living and made the arrests.
