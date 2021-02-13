In this video we see the moment the arrest was made.

13-02-2021Última hora

Palma police have arrested seven people who are accused of robbing luxury flats in Palma forcing owners to handover valuables and cash.

The gang, who according to police are extremely dangerous, had access to the keys of the targeted apartments thanks to a building company which had been employed to carry out construction work and repairs.

Armed police wearing specialised protection suits and shields raided an apartment where the men were living and made the arrests.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.