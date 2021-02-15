Health Minister Matt Hancock said ths morning the British government was speaking to other countries across the world about giving British people certificates showing they had been vaccinated so that they could travel abroad in the future to countries that require them.

"There is this international work going on because if other countries require (proof of vaccination) we want to allow Brits to be able to travel to those countries," Hancock said.

"We'd want to be able to facilitate that sort of vaccine certification, but it isn't anything we're planning to introduce here," he said, adding that a so-called vaccine passport was not something that would be required to access services in the UK.

Spain is pushing the European Union for the introduction of a vaccine passport which would allow Britons to come to Mallorca earlier rathern than later.